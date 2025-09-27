Open Menu

Kohat Food Authority Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Establishments

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Kohat on Saturday conducted a comprehensive inspection of food-related businesses in Hangu Phatak and Mustafa Bazaar. The authority's team scrutinized various establishments to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to the public.

During the inspection, several shopkeepers were fined on the spot for violating food safety norms. The inspection team seized expired food items, substandard beverages, and other unhealthy products from the establishments. The Food Authority officials also educated shopkeepers on the importance of implementing hygiene and quality norms in food preparation, storage, and sale.

Additionally, businesses with expired food licenses were allowed to renew them on the spot, enabling them to operate within the legal framework.

According to a spokesperson for the Food Safety Authority, these measures are part of the mission to provide safe, healthy, and halal food to the public. The authority will continue to take such actions in the future to ensure compliance with food safety standards, he added.

