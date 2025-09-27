Principal Suspended For Political Activities On Social Media In AJK
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The State Higher education Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has suspended Tariq Hussain, principal of Government Girls Inter College Palala Kalan District, for violating the service rules and recommended disciplinary action against the officer for allegedly having been involved in political activities through social media, defying the service rules and discipline, it was officially said.
According to an official handout issued here on Saturday, even before, dozens of employees of various government departments were also being suspected, and inquiries are in progress for defying service rules and discipline.
"Government employees have been strictly instructed to strictly abide by the service rules and discipline by not becoming part of any kind of illegal and unconstitutional activity," the official handout said.
"The government themselves and their loved ones should stay away from certain elements who seem adamant to worsen the situation of anti-state activities creating a law and order situation in the region," the public servants advised, according to the handout.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..
Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Honhar Scholarship deadline extended to Oct 267 minutes ago
-
Kohat Food Authority cracks down on unhygienic food establishments7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest attempted murder suspects, PO in cheque dishonour case7 minutes ago
-
Principal suspended for political activities on social media in AJK7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan expands community midwife services to grassroots level7 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Adeel Raja to shine at International Shin Kyokushin Kai Karate Championship in Russia17 minutes ago
-
4 children killed as explosive shells left by Khwaraj went off in Bajaur: Police27 minutes ago
-
Historic 'Roshan Baoli' of Rohtas Fort's opened for public27 minutes ago
-
13 Killed, 28 Injured in two devastating road accidents in Balochistan47 minutes ago
-
First heavy vehicle driving training school established47 minutes ago
-
Shah Dakait gang main shooter killed47 minutes ago
-
Attock hospital boosts dialysis services with new machines57 minutes ago