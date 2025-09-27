Principal suspended for political activities on social media in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The State Higher education Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has suspended Tariq Hussain, principal of Government Girls Inter College Palala Kalan District, for violating the service rules and recommended disciplinary action against the officer for allegedly having been involved in political activities through social media, defying the service rules and discipline, it was officially said.

According to an official handout issued here on Saturday, even before, dozens of employees of various government departments were also being suspected, and inquiries are in progress for defying service rules and discipline.

"Government employees have been strictly instructed to strictly abide by the service rules and discipline by not becoming part of any kind of illegal and unconstitutional activity," the official handout said.

"The government themselves and their loved ones should stay away from certain elements who seem adamant to worsen the situation of anti-state activities creating a law and order situation in the region," the public servants advised, according to the handout.

APP/ahr/378