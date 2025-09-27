Open Menu

Principal Suspended For Political Activities On Social Media In AJK

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Principal suspended for political activities on social media in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The State Higher education Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has suspended Tariq Hussain, principal of Government Girls Inter College Palala Kalan District, for violating the service rules and recommended disciplinary action against the officer for allegedly having been involved in political activities through social media, defying the service rules and discipline, it was officially said.

According to an official handout issued here on Saturday, even before, dozens of employees of various government departments were also being suspected, and inquiries are in progress for defying service rules and discipline.

"Government employees have been strictly instructed to strictly abide by the service rules and discipline by not becoming part of any kind of illegal and unconstitutional activity," the official handout said.

"The government themselves and their loved ones should stay away from certain elements who seem adamant to worsen the situation of anti-state activities creating a law and order situation in the region," the public servants advised, according to the handout.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

2 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

2 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

3 hours ago
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, me ..

Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, in ..

Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties

4 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

5 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for di ..

Senior Chinese officials praise Arab vision for digital economy

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai Civil Defence team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan