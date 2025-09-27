Open Menu

4 Children Killed As Explosive Shells Left By Khwaraj Went Off In Bajaur: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM

4 children killed as explosive shells left by Khwaraj went off in Bajaur: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) At least four children were killed and as many injured when explosives shells left behind by Khwaraj went off in Bajaur district on Saturday.

Police said in Bajaur's Laghari area, children started playing with undefused explosives shells left behind by the Khawarij and blasted with huge explosion, killing four innocent children and another 4 injured.

The tragic incident occurred in Mamund Tehsil of Bajaur, where explosives shells left behind by the Khawarij fell into the hands of children.

Police said this is the same area where, just a few weeks ago, a video of Khawarij playing cricket with children had gone viral.

Furthermore, police and relevant authorities cordoned off the site, collected evidence, and initiated an investigation.

This tragedy is clear proof of how the evil activities of the Khawarij have littered the region with deadly explosives.

With the cooperation of the local population, as in the past, the Pakistan Army is once again ready to clear these areas of explosive materials.

The public is urged to fully cooperate with the security forces and relevant agencies so that Bajaur can be completely rid of these dangers.

The injured were shifted through army helicopter to Peshawar for treatment.

Recent Stories

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

3 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

4 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

6 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

6 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

7 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

7 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

7 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan