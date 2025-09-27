4 Children Killed As Explosive Shells Left By Khwaraj Went Off In Bajaur: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) At least four children were killed and as many injured when explosives shells left behind by Khwaraj went off in Bajaur district on Saturday.
Police said in Bajaur's Laghari area, children started playing with undefused explosives shells left behind by the Khawarij and blasted with huge explosion, killing four innocent children and another 4 injured.
The tragic incident occurred in Mamund Tehsil of Bajaur, where explosives shells left behind by the Khawarij fell into the hands of children.
Police said this is the same area where, just a few weeks ago, a video of Khawarij playing cricket with children had gone viral.
Furthermore, police and relevant authorities cordoned off the site, collected evidence, and initiated an investigation.
This tragedy is clear proof of how the evil activities of the Khawarij have littered the region with deadly explosives.
With the cooperation of the local population, as in the past, the Pakistan Army is once again ready to clear these areas of explosive materials.
The public is urged to fully cooperate with the security forces and relevant agencies so that Bajaur can be completely rid of these dangers.
The injured were shifted through army helicopter to Peshawar for treatment.
