Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel expressed deep grief over the deaths of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam on telephone.

He said that Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly neighboring countries saying that the efforts of President Ibrahim Raisi to make the relations between the two countries more stable and pleasant were commendable.

He said, "We were all saddened by this tragic accident, in this hour of trouble, the people of Balochistan were equally saddened in the grief with the Iranian nation.

Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved families members.