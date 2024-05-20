Open Menu

Balochistan Governor Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Iranian President Raisi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel expressed deep grief over the deaths of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam on telephone

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel expressed deep grief over the deaths of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam on telephone.

He said that Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly neighboring countries saying that the efforts of President Ibrahim Raisi to make the relations between the two countries more stable and pleasant were commendable.

He said, "We were all saddened by this tragic accident, in this hour of trouble, the people of Balochistan were equally saddened in the grief with the Iranian nation.

Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved families members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Balochistan Governor Iran All

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death

Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death

3 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerne ..

PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions

3 minutes ago
 Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Paki ..

Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders e ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders early completion of Forensic Tr ..

3 minutes ago
 Court awards four year punishment in drug case

Court awards four year punishment in drug case

3 minutes ago
 Governor House be made public house; resolution of ..

Governor House be made public house; resolution of people's problems collective ..

3 minutes ago
Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology ..

Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology dept, reviews facilities

3 minutes ago
 National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respect ..

National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi

3 minutes ago
 Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

17 minutes ago
 Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on reque ..

Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP

17 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss ..

Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders

17 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan