Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Secretary Health Department, Abdullah Khan on Friday said that the government was attaching priority to the medical sector to provide the best healthcare facilities to the masses.

Chairing a meeting held here on Friday regarding the migration policy of medical colleges, he said that the health sector was important while medical education played the role of back bone in the health sector.

Abdullah Khan said that the government was attaching priority to the medical sector, adding that the contribution of all departments in the educational field of the province was inevitable, enabling students of the province to seek admission to higher educational institutions of the country.

The meeting was attended by Principal, Bolan Medical College, Quetta, Professor Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar, Additional Secretary, Health Department, Abdul Hameed Zehri, Principal Jhalawan Medical College, Khuzdar, Dr. Samad Gichki, Additional Secretary, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Syed Naseer Shah, Additional Secretary, Colleges, Higher and Technical Education Department, Shakeel Ahmed, Technical Advisor, Health Department, Dr. Amin Khan Jogezai, Section Officer Colleges, Aftab, Admn Officer, Bolan Medical College, Quetta, Hamdullah and others.