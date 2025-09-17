Balochistan Prioritizes Digital Skills To Empower Youth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) In a bid to equip young people with modern competencies, the Balochistan government is intensifying efforts to provide IT skills training through its DigiBizz program.
During a meeting with Nazar Muhammad Baloch, Bureau Chief of APP Balochistan, DigiBizz Program Director Jawad Ahmed emphasized the urgent need to empower youth with digital expertise.
Jawad Ahmed highlighted that fields such as Amazon marketing, graphic design, and digital marketing offer vast opportunities for Balochistan’s youth to thrive as freelancers and e-commerce professionals on a global scale.
He noted that the IT Institute in Quetta is already delivering hands-on training in these areas, helping students build marketable skills and secure online employment.
“The youth of Balochistan have immense potential,” said Jawad Ahmed. “With the right guidance and modern IT training, they can become economically independent and globally competitive.”
He stressed that the province’s lack of traditional employment opportunities can be addressed through technology and skill development, with institutions playing a pivotal role in this transformation.
Nazar Muhammad Baloch praised the initiative, acknowledging the media’s active role in raising awareness and encouraging youth to embrace modern education.
They agreed to collaborate on promoting IT education across the province and emphasized the importance of organizing joint training workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns to further the mission.
