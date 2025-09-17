UoG launches campaign against street begging with student training workshop

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Department of Sociology, University of Gujrat (UoG), organised a training workshop on Wednesday at Hafiz Hayat Campus as part of its ongoing campaign against street begging.

During the session, students discussed the causes and consequences of the practice and emphasized the need for collective efforts to tackle the issue.

Dr. Noreena Kausar from the Department of Psychology highlighted the psychological dimensions of begging, while Dr. Quratul Ain Abr Rehmat from the Department of Economics pointed to unemployment and poverty as key contributing factors.

She observed that the activities of professional beggars had blurred the line between deserving and non-deserving individuals.

The workshop was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Chairperson of Sociology, and moderated by Assistant Professor Dr. Zaheer Abbas.

The Department of Sociology is conducting a series of academic and social activities under this campaign, in line with the directives of the Punjab government, the Higher education Department, and the Lahore High Court.