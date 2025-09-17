PAL hosts book launch ceremony of young author Shah Jamal Hashmi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) with the collaboration of Bazm-e-Tasleem Adab has hosted a launch ceremony of young author Shah Jamal Hashmi latest book "Rumi aur Tagore ki Ney Nawazi".

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran and a Naat, presented by Muhammad Jameel Jameel.

The ceremony was presided over by distinguished scholar, poet, and intellectual Iftikhar Arif, while the Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Najeeba Arif, graced the event as the chief guest, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Chairperson PAL Najeeba Arif, in her address, remarked that this was not merely a book to read, but one to absorb. It immerses the reader in deep reflection.

"The intensity it contains is palpable and stimulates one’s inner intellect," she added.

She further lauded the young author for his heartfelt and scholarly depiction of both Sufism and spirituality as explored through the lives and works of Rumi and Tagore.

In his address, Iftikhar Arif reflected on his longstanding personal and family ties with Shah Jamal Hashmi, highlighting that the young author hails from a deeply rooted intellectual and literary background.

He praised the book for unveiling the natural spiritual and philosophical kinship between Rumi and Rabindranath Tagore, remarking that "The essence of Tawheed (oneness of Allah) runs through the pages of this work. It is a fresh and meaningful contribution, especially significant for today’s readers and the youth."

Member of the National Assembly and Senior Deputy Convenor of the MQM-P, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar hailed Shah Jamal Hashmi’s deep engagement with the philosophies of Tagore, Rumi, and Khalil Gibran describing the book as "a significant addition to urdu literature.

"

He noted that the author has articulated profound questions like how to connect with the Divine, the concept of Tawheed, and the human relationship with the Absolute, in a deeply spiritual manner.

"This book opens new doors of thought and reflection for our intellectuals and youth," he added.

Professor Rasheed Noorani spoke in depth about the thematic structure of the book and described the concept of "Ney Nawazi" (spiritual kinship through the metaphor of the flute) between Rumi and Tagore as a unique literary contribution. He emphasized that this connection had not been previously explored in such detail, and Shah Jamal has successfully done so with a fresh and original writing style.

Col. (Retd.) Zahid Iqbal shared his astonishment at the author’s ability to write with such depth on complex subjects like Sufism and spiritual philosophy.

"It is beyond belief that a young author could encapsulate the essence of Rumi, Tagore, and Gibran so eloquently in his own words. The work reflects multiple layers of meaning simultaneously—this is no small feat," he remarked.

Professor Mehmood Ejaz Butt compared Shah Jamal's craftsmanship to that of the Taj Mahal, saying, "Each essay in the book is carefully carved like an artistic gem."

The event's host, Dr. Rasheed Jamal, described the book as a masterpiece of beauty and intellect, saying it brings together scattered colors like a rainbow painted on a literary canvas.

Other distinguished guests and speakers included Professor Dr. Fauzia Sehr Malik, Lubna Qureshi, and Tasleem Ikram.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Tasleem Ikram, founder and patron of Bazm-e-Tasleem Adab, and the General Secretary Syeda Musawwar Salahuddin, who expressed gratitude to all participants and guests.