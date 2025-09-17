Multan Museum: Rs111m landmark project set to open in October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A new state-of-the-art Multan Museum, built at a cost of Rs111 million, is set to open its doors in October, marking a milestone in the government’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and public services across South Punjab.

Spread over seven kanals of land, the project is not only an addition to the city’s cultural and institutional landscape but also a reflection of sustained efforts to balance urban growth with modern amenities.

Archaeology Department SDO Sajjad Ahmed told APP that the facility has been designed with accessibility, sustainability, and public service in mind. “This facility symbolizes our commitment to investing in people and institutions,” he noted, adding that the project reflects a broader push to bring development opportunities to Multan and surrounding districts.

Located at the foot of the historic Qasim Fort, the site has been strategically chosen to ensure easy access for residents of Multan as well as visitors from neighboring areas. Artifacts from Lahore are expected to be transported for display, with a committee currently finalizing modalities, including ticketing arrangements similar to other museums in the province.

The project was approved in the 2021-22 budget and is being hailed as a vital step in reducing the pressure on existing institutions while expanding public access to cultural resources.

Development experts emphasize that such facilities are crucial for addressing South Punjab’s longstanding infrastructure gaps. While Multan is widely recognized as the region’s cultural and commercial hub, it continues to face challenges in providing adequate civic services for its rapidly growing population.

Local voices also welcomed the project. Malik Rubnawaz, a chartered accountant, expressed optimism that the museum’s completion would encourage further investment in education, healthcare, and municipal services. “This is not just about a building – it is about building confidence that development is reaching our city,” he said.

With its modern design, central location, and significant financial investment, the Multan Museum stands as both a cultural landmark and a signal of the region’s rising importance in Pakistan’s development agenda.

