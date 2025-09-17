Multan Museum: Rs111m Landmark Project Set To Open In October
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A new state-of-the-art Multan Museum, built at a cost of Rs111 million, is set to open its doors in October, marking a milestone in the government’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and public services across South Punjab.
Spread over seven kanals of land, the project is not only an addition to the city’s cultural and institutional landscape but also a reflection of sustained efforts to balance urban growth with modern amenities.
Archaeology Department SDO Sajjad Ahmed told APP that the facility has been designed with accessibility, sustainability, and public service in mind. “This facility symbolizes our commitment to investing in people and institutions,” he noted, adding that the project reflects a broader push to bring development opportunities to Multan and surrounding districts.
Located at the foot of the historic Qasim Fort, the site has been strategically chosen to ensure easy access for residents of Multan as well as visitors from neighboring areas. Artifacts from Lahore are expected to be transported for display, with a committee currently finalizing modalities, including ticketing arrangements similar to other museums in the province.
The project was approved in the 2021-22 budget and is being hailed as a vital step in reducing the pressure on existing institutions while expanding public access to cultural resources.
Development experts emphasize that such facilities are crucial for addressing South Punjab’s longstanding infrastructure gaps. While Multan is widely recognized as the region’s cultural and commercial hub, it continues to face challenges in providing adequate civic services for its rapidly growing population.
Local voices also welcomed the project. Malik Rubnawaz, a chartered accountant, expressed optimism that the museum’s completion would encourage further investment in education, healthcare, and municipal services. “This is not just about a building – it is about building confidence that development is reaching our city,” he said.
With its modern design, central location, and significant financial investment, the Multan Museum stands as both a cultural landmark and a signal of the region’s rising importance in Pakistan’s development agenda.
\395
Recent Stories
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shamsabad Metro pillars adorned with living wall planters under Murree Road project49 seconds ago
-
Hub Police intensifies crackdown against criminals51 seconds ago
-
Multan Museum: Rs111m landmark project set to open in October52 seconds ago
-
PAL hosts book launch ceremony of young author Shah Jamal Hashmi54 seconds ago
-
DC reviews flour supply, prices in Gujrat58 seconds ago
-
UN Coordinator reviews HPV vaccination activities in Umerkot59 seconds ago
-
Community awareness vital for HPV acceptance; Health Chief1 minute ago
-
Ehtisham Ul Haq takes NPC acting president charge1 minute ago
-
Two suspects arrested, illegal weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
UoG launches campaign against street begging with student training workshop11 minutes ago
-
Gilani appeals for urgent support for flood-affected people of South Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan prioritizes digital skills to empower youth11 minutes ago