Hub Police Intensifies Crackdown Against Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Hub Police intensifies crackdown against criminals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hub, Syed Fazil Shah Bukhari, has announced a strict crackdown on criminals, absconders, and lawbreakers across the district to further improve law and order.

Talking to APP, SSP Bukhari asserted that the police are taking every possible measure to protect the lives and property of citizens and will not allow criminals to take the law into their own hands under any circumstances.

He instructed all Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district to improve their performance, adopt an integrated strategy to eradicate crime, and maintain close contact with the public.

He mentioned that special teams have been formed to arrest absconding and proclaimed offenders and are working tirelessly.

The SSP warned that any negligence or dereliction of duty in the fight against crime will not be tolerated, while high-performing officers and personnel will be encouraged.

Syed Fazil Shah Bukhari appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in identifying criminals to make the area peaceful and secure.

