Open Menu

Shamsabad Metro Pillars Adorned With Living Wall Planters Under Murree Road Project

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Shamsabad Metro pillars adorned with living wall planters under Murree Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is accelerating its efforts to beautify Murree Road, the city’s main artery, through a series of green initiatives.

As part of the ongoing campaign, the latest step has been taken at the Shamsabad Metro Station, where the pillars of the elevated track have been decorated with “living wall planters.”

“These vertical planters, featuring a mix of plant species, have turned the once-plain concrete pillars into lush, vibrant features of the cityscape,” a PHA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The initiative, launched under the special instructions of PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, is designed not only to beautify the city but also to improve the environment and add aesthetic charm to public spaces.

Work is still in progress to further enhance the pillars along the metro track, with the vision of creating a greener and more attractive road view for commuters and passersby. Similar projects are planned across the city to expand greenery, improve air quality, and provide residents with a cleaner, more appealing urban environment.

Recent Stories

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

1 hour ago
 'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

2 hours ago
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

2 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

4 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

5 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan