Shamsabad Metro pillars adorned with living wall planters under Murree Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is accelerating its efforts to beautify Murree Road, the city’s main artery, through a series of green initiatives.

As part of the ongoing campaign, the latest step has been taken at the Shamsabad Metro Station, where the pillars of the elevated track have been decorated with “living wall planters.”

“These vertical planters, featuring a mix of plant species, have turned the once-plain concrete pillars into lush, vibrant features of the cityscape,” a PHA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The initiative, launched under the special instructions of PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, is designed not only to beautify the city but also to improve the environment and add aesthetic charm to public spaces.

Work is still in progress to further enhance the pillars along the metro track, with the vision of creating a greener and more attractive road view for commuters and passersby. Similar projects are planned across the city to expand greenery, improve air quality, and provide residents with a cleaner, more appealing urban environment.