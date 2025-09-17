DC Reviews Flour Supply, Prices In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chaired a meeting with flour mill owners at the DC Complex to review the supply, demand, and pricing of flour.
She directed the mill owners to ensure availability of flour at officially fixed rates to provide relief to consumers.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar and District food Controller Muhammad Nasrullah attended the meeting and briefed participants on the government’s policy regarding flour distribution.
