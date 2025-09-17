Ehtisham Ul Haq takes NPC acting president charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Press Club (NPC) appointed Senior Vice President, Ehtisham Ul Haq as acting president during President Azhar Jatoi abroad visit.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the appointment was made under Article 10, Rule 3 of the NPC constitution.

Ehtisham Ul Haq will perform the duties of President until Jatoi’s return, ensuring the smooth functioning of the club’s affairs.