Ehtisham Ul Haq Takes NPC Acting President Charge
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Press Club (NPC) appointed Senior Vice President, Ehtisham Ul Haq as acting president during President Azhar Jatoi abroad visit.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the appointment was made under Article 10, Rule 3 of the NPC constitution.
Ehtisham Ul Haq will perform the duties of President until Jatoi’s return, ensuring the smooth functioning of the club’s affairs.
