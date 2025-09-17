Gilani Appeals For Urgent Support For Flood-affected People Of South Punjab
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Wednesday, appealed to national and international humanitarian and welfare organizations for urgent relief and rehabilitation support for the flood-affected people of South Punjab.
The Acting President emphasised the need for immediate assistance and timely rehabilitation, stressing that flood-stricken districts are facing alarming challenges.
He warned that stagnant floodwaters have created conditions conducive to the outbreak of epidemic diseases, making medical aid, medicines, and equipment an urgent requirement.
He further emphasised that affected families are also experiencing an acute shortage of food supplies and essential commodities, which necessitates swift national and global cooperation.
Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and newly elected Senator, Rana Sanaullah, met with the Acting President.
During the meeting, the overall political landscape of the country, the law-and-order situation, and parliamentary matters were discussed in detail.
In a separate meeting, Humayun Khan, Central Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), called on the Acting President. He briefed the President on the party’s ongoing political activities and organizational matters.
Acting President Gilani reiterated that public welfare, democratic stability, and national unity are the cornerstones for overcoming the challenges Pakistan faces.
He urged all political parties and institutions to work collectively for the resolution of people’s problems and for the country’s progress and development.
Recent Stories
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two suspects arrested, illegal weapons recovered45 seconds ago
-
UoG launches campaign against street begging with student training workshop47 seconds ago
-
Gilani appeals for urgent support for flood-affected people of South Punjab48 seconds ago
-
Balochistan prioritizes digital skills to empower youth50 seconds ago
-
Court hands over 7 accused to FIA on 3-day remand in APP mega corruption case52 seconds ago
-
Bhakkar tehsildar’s naib qasid held for taking bribe57 seconds ago
-
Saudi F-15 jets escort PM Shehbaz plane in warm aerial welcome58 seconds ago
-
Boy drowns in pond in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti urges to boost Balochistan’s revenue base11 minutes ago
-
Court indict 11 accused in Nov 26, riots case11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 24 suspects in crackdown on criminals11 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO Inaugurates One-Window Customer Service Centre21 minutes ago