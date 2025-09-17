Gilani appeals for urgent support for flood-affected people of South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Wednesday, appealed to national and international humanitarian and welfare organizations for urgent relief and rehabilitation support for the flood-affected people of South Punjab.

The Acting President emphasised the need for immediate assistance and timely rehabilitation, stressing that flood-stricken districts are facing alarming challenges.

He warned that stagnant floodwaters have created conditions conducive to the outbreak of epidemic diseases, making medical aid, medicines, and equipment an urgent requirement.

He further emphasised that affected families are also experiencing an acute shortage of food supplies and essential commodities, which necessitates swift national and global cooperation.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and newly elected Senator, Rana Sanaullah, met with the Acting President.

During the meeting, the overall political landscape of the country, the law-and-order situation, and parliamentary matters were discussed in detail.

In a separate meeting, Humayun Khan, Central Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), called on the Acting President. He briefed the President on the party’s ongoing political activities and organizational matters.

Acting President Gilani reiterated that public welfare, democratic stability, and national unity are the cornerstones for overcoming the challenges Pakistan faces.

He urged all political parties and institutions to work collectively for the resolution of people’s problems and for the country’s progress and development.