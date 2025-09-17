UN Coordinator reviews HPV vaccination activities in Umerkot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohammad Yahya, visited Umerkot district on Wednesday to review ongoing UN-supported initiatives.

Alongside monitoring other development projects, Yahya also observed the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign currently being implemented under the supervision of the Sindh Health Department and EPI.

During the school visit, Yahya personally marked the fingers of vaccinated children as a symbol of participation and protection. He expressed appreciation for the tireless efforts of the health teams, vaccinators, and social mobilizers working to safeguard adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

Chief of UNICEF Field Office Sindh Prem Bahadur Chand briefed the UN RC on UNICEF’s extensive support for the campaign. He highlighted that UNICEF was providing technical assistance, communication, social mobilization, monitoring, and community engagement to ensure the campaign’s success, alongside its support to broader health, education, water, and nutrition interventions in the province.

Yahya commended the collaborative efforts of the Health Department, UNICEF, and partners in reaching thousands of adolescent girls with the HPV vaccine, terming it a milestone towards eliminating cervical cancer in Pakistan.