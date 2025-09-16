Balochistan unveils first-ever automated digital financial e-filing system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a landmark move toward transparency and digital governance, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has announced the launch of the country's first-ever automated digital financial e-filing system in Balochistan.

The initiative marks a major step in modernizing public sector operations and empowering citizens with direct access to financial and development data.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta on Tuesday, Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the system will streamline financial processes, eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies, and reinforce public oversight.

The event was attended by provincial ministers, members of the assembly, and senior officials from various administrative departments.

The e-filing system is designed to serve as the backbone of comprehensive financial reform across the province.

Its core features included the online budget submissions and all government departments will now submit budget requests digitally.

The program would assist at every stage of approval and financial transaction will be recorded and accessible.

The system aims to eliminate outdated, opaque procedures that have long hindered efficiency.

The officials will have access to live data, enabling faster and more informed decisions.

Under the program, citizens can monitor development projects and financial records from their devices, verifying whether initiatives are completed or merely proposed.

The Chief Minister said Balochistan is now stepping into the digital age, aligning with global standards of transparency and accountability.

To ensure swift implementation, Sarfraz Bugti directed all department secretaries to adopt the system immediately. He also announced that future Cabinet meetings will be conducted using digital tablets to reduce delays and phase out paper-based processes.

The Chief Minister praised the local officials and IT experts who developed the system, noting that the project was built entirely by Balochistan’s youth and professionals without external assistance.

The announced a one-month salary bonus for government employees involved and pledged similar incentives for private sector contributors as a token of appreciation.

Finance Secretary Imran Zarkon provided a detailed briefing and live demonstration of the system’s functionality.

The ceremony concluded with CM Bugti distributing certificates of appreciation to the development team, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the responsible and transparent use of public resources.