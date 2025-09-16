NPF, ITP Hold Key Meeting On Joint Driving School Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An important meeting was held between National Police Foundation (NPF) and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to deliberate on proposals for establishing a joint driving school in the Federal capital.
An official told APP on Tuesday that Additional Director Security NPF Abid Shah and Deputy Director Welfare NPF Hakim Khan, on the directions of Managing Director NPF Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, met with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Captain (R) Hamza Humayun.
He said the participants discussed collaborative measures for setting up a modern driving school aimed at improving driving standards, promoting road safety, and enhancing public awareness about traffic rules.
The CTO appreciated the initiative and assured full cooperation from ITP in materializing the plan through public–institutional partnership.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan unveils first-ever automated digital financial e-filing system2 minutes ago
-
NPF, ITP hold key meeting on joint driving school plan2 minutes ago
-
Strict monitoring of wheat & flour prices ordered in Rawalpindi Division2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's strategic deterrence remained effective during May 2025 conflict: Gen Kidwai2 minutes ago
-
Senate body directs to present detailed report on railways old bridges’ restoration2 minutes ago
-
Syedaal terms industries backbone of national economy12 minutes ago
-
ITP registers 249 cases, impounds 743 vehicles over one-way violations12 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to remove Chairman PTA from post22 minutes ago
-
Washed out but not defeated: Swat farmers rebuild trout farms as winter looms22 minutes ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference held at UoT with reverence22 minutes ago
-
Dar calls for coordinated effort to ensure predictable gas supplies22 minutes ago
-
PBF, Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization to address border trade challenges22 minutes ago