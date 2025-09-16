Open Menu

NPF, ITP Hold Key Meeting On Joint Driving School Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

NPF, ITP hold key meeting on joint driving school plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An important meeting was held between National Police Foundation (NPF) and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to deliberate on proposals for establishing a joint driving school in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that Additional Director Security NPF Abid Shah and Deputy Director Welfare NPF Hakim Khan, on the directions of Managing Director NPF Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, met with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Captain (R) Hamza Humayun.

He said the participants discussed collaborative measures for setting up a modern driving school aimed at improving driving standards, promoting road safety, and enhancing public awareness about traffic rules.

The CTO appreciated the initiative and assured full cooperation from ITP in materializing the plan through public–institutional partnership.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

3 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

4 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

4 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

4 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

4 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

5 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan