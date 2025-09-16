NPF, ITP hold key meeting on joint driving school plan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An important meeting was held between National Police Foundation (NPF) and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to deliberate on proposals for establishing a joint driving school in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that Additional Director Security NPF Abid Shah and Deputy Director Welfare NPF Hakim Khan, on the directions of Managing Director NPF Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, met with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Captain (R) Hamza Humayun.

He said the participants discussed collaborative measures for setting up a modern driving school aimed at improving driving standards, promoting road safety, and enhancing public awareness about traffic rules.

The CTO appreciated the initiative and assured full cooperation from ITP in materializing the plan through public–institutional partnership.

