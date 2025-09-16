CTP Launch Crackdown Against One-Wheeling In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) has started a strict operation against riders performing one-wheeling on motorcycles.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam said that all traffic officials, including wardens, inspectors, and DSPs across the city, have been ordered to take strict action against such dangerous activity.
He emphasized that no one involved in one-wheeling will be spared.
Motorcycles modified specifically for one-wheeling will be confiscated.
Additionally, legal action, including the registration of FIRs, will be taken against mechanics who alter bikes to enable this risky stunt.
He urged parents to keep a close watch on their children and avoid giving them motorcycles or cars at a young age to prevent accidents and legal troubles.
CTO also urged the public to follow traffic rules and avoid such hazardous activities.
The move aims to improve road safety and prevent accidents caused by reckless riding, he concluded.
