ITP Registers 249 Cases, Impounds 743 Vehicles Over One-way Violations

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ITP registers 249 cases, impounds 743 vehicles over one-way violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) registered 249 cases against drivers for one-way violations and impounded 743 vehicles and motorcycles during an ongoing crackdown in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the cases were registered under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, which treats one-way violations as a punishable offence.

He said disobedience of traffic directions under Section 99-A and related regulations empowers the police to not only issue challans but also impound vehicles and refer violators to court.

The official added that the crackdown aims to ensure road safety and reduce the risk of fatal accidents caused by reckless driving. Special squads of the ITP have been deployed across all major highways, intersections and sensitive locations to check one-way violations and enforce traffic discipline.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Captain (R) Hamza Humayun said one-way violations not only disrupt the smooth flow of traffic but also pose serious threats to human lives. “Ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property is our foremost duty, and such violations will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he remarked.

The CTO further warned that drivers found guilty in court could face heavy fines, suspension of driving licences, or even imprisonment under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance. He also appealed to citizens to abide by traffic rules, practice safe driving, and cooperate with police to prevent accidents on city roads.

APP-rzr-mkz

