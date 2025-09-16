Strict Monitoring Of Wheat & Flour Prices Ordered In Rawalpindi Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak chaired a review meeting on wheat and flour prices on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nuzarat Ali, and officials of relevant departments.
Taking serious notice of complaints regarding non-availability of flour at government rates, the commissioner directed that the prices be fixed at the tehsil level, with strict monitoring of flour mills, dealers, and markets.
He also instructed that the flour rates be prominently displayed on panaflex boards for public awareness.
Deputy Commissioner Cheema briefed the meeting that transportation costs were causing price differences among tehsils, and measures were being taken accordingly.
Commissioner Khattak warned that hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated. Wheat and flour seized from hoarders must be sold in the market at official rates and not returned under any circumstances.
He further directed all deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi Division to submit daily reports on flour supply and prices, and price magistrates to take prompt legal action against violators.
The commissioner emphasized that uninterrupted supply of flour at official rates must be ensured to provide maximum relief to the public and avert any crisis.
