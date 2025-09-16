Open Menu

Senate Body Directs To Present Detailed Report On Railways Old Bridges’ Restoration

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Senate body directs to present detailed report on railways old bridges’ restoration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to present a detailed report on restoration of railways’ old bridges in the next meeting.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Jam Saifullah Khan, who welcomed Senator Rubina Khalid, recently joined the committee as a member, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dost Ali Jeesar, Kamil Ali Agha, Rubina Khalid, Nasir Mehmood and Shahadat Awan (Mover).

The committee also discussed the flood situation and was informed that while old bridges had largely withstood the impact, some sectors, including Narowal–Sialkot, were temporarily affected but had since been restored.

Senator Shahadat Awan raised the issue of restoring Budhal Express (Rohri–Jacobabad) and the Mandra–Chakwal railway line, stressing that people were forced to spend heavily on road travel due to suspension of these services.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the relevant authorities’ failure to make serious efforts for their restoration. It was noted that Mandra–Chakwal section spans 75 km and hosts cement factories, making it a commercially viable route.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need for improved public awareness of train services through television and social media campaigns.

She also raised concerns regarding the closure of trains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and called for uniform development of railway infrastructure across all provinces. The chairman announced that the next committee meeting will be held in Peshawar to specifically review railway projects and facilities in KP.

On the matter of outsourcing and public-private partnerships, Senator Rubina Khalid questioned the procedure and rationale behind adopting models not widely practiced internationally. The committee directed the Ministry to provide a thorough briefing on outsourcing policies and practices in the next meeting.

Additionally, Rubina Khalid underscored the strategic importance of the Afghan transit trade and stressed that railway access must be extended to Torkham Pass to strengthen regional connectivity. The committee called for a comprehensive briefing on railway gauges to evaluate which system would best connect Pakistan with neighboring countries.

The committee unanimously directed the Ministry of Railways to ensure complete, timely, and transparent compliance with its directions and to provide thorough reports on all agenda items in the next meeting.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

3 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

4 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

4 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

4 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

4 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

5 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan