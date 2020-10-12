Ban on plastic shopping bags, 430 KG seized in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :District Administration Abbottabad in a bid to tackle the environmental issues Monday has continued its drive against plastic shopping bags and sized 430 Kilogram bags during one week.

The campaign was launched by the district administration for the betterment of the environment and clearance of drainage system where plastic shopping bags are the main source of the blockage.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad price control magistrates have started the campaign in their respective areas, during the last one-week Assistant Commissioner and Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad have inspected 398 shops seized 430 KG plastic bags including Biodegradable d2w and imposed a fine on the shopkeepers.

District administration Abbottabad is trying its best to bring positive changes in the environment through strict enforcement of bylaws and ban on shopping bags, many steps have also been taken for the betterment of solid waste management and sewerage system.

People of Abbottabad were also directed by the administration not to use plastic shopping bags, replace plastic shopping bags with cloth, fiber, or paper bags to preserve their environment.