Barrister Saif Condemns Killing Of Custom Officials In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Barrister Saif condemns killing of custom officials in Dera

Adviser to Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Saif, on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing and killing of Customs Intelligence officials in Dera Ismail Khan

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred and injured officials.

Saif prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.

The Information Advisor said that such cowardly actions of the miscreants could not shake resolve of law enforcing agencies.

