Basher Ahmed takes charge as new HESCO Chief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Engineer Bashir Ahmed has taken over the charge of the office of Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company after approval from the HESCO board of Directors.

The HESCO spokesman informed here on Tuesday that after assuming the office of the Chief Executive Officer HESCO, Eng: Bashir Ahmed has directed the officers and employees to make all-out efforts to control line losses in their respective jurisdictions and initiate strict legal action against power theft.

The officers and employees should maintain punctuality as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said and emphasized the need to adopt customers customer-friendly attitude as well as activation of customer service centres so that genuine grievances of the customers could be resolved at the earliest.

The HESCO can be converted into a profitable organization with sincere efforts, hard work, dedication and devotion, he said and hoped that the customers would also extend their full cooperation in this regard by paying their electricity bills on time and clearing their outstanding dues at the earliest.