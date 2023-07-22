Beauty of Sapat Beach, Balochistan mesmerizes PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan was blessed with boundless gifts of natural beauty, ranging from majestic snow-capped mountains to exquisite sandy beaches and referred to fascinating Sapat Beach in Balochistan province.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said "It has much to offer to those who have the appetite to gel with nature. Among these captivating destinations is Sapat Beach, a true marvel nestled in the province of Balochistan.

" He also posted a short video highlighting the natural beauty of Sapat Beach which is located in Lasbela district, approximately at a distance of 200 km from Karachi and 20 km from Kund Malir Beach.

Its uniqueness is the formation of coastal sand rocks called Bujih Koh. The natural hidden beauty gem with crystal clear water is a magnetic attraction for tourists.

Another interesting feature is the formation of caves on its cliffs. The beach gives an entirely different look at night.