Begum Perveen Inaugurates 3 Filtration Plants

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 08:27 PM

LAHORE, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab and Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation on Saturday inaugurated three filtration plants in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Department of Cardiology at Sarwar Foundation Hospital Rajana.

According to Foundation's spokesman, a three-day free eye camp would also be organised at Tehsil Headquarter Shahkot, whereas, more water filtration plants would be installed across Punjab to meet the target of 2.5 million people by the end of 2021.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation was working with other welfare organizations to provide clean drinking water to the people.

"In collaboration with Al-Khair Foundation and Pasban Group, we have inaugurated three more filtration plants in Faisalabad," she said and added that Sarwar Foundation was the largest NGO provider of clean drinking water in Pakistan, providing safe drinking water to over 2.2 million people daily.

She also visited System Foundation for transgenders and oversaw the provision of facilities there.

She said that Sarwar Foundation's HunarGahs were also providing vocational training to underprivileged women and women prisoners.

"We have HunarGah centres in 15 jails across Punjab and we recently inaugurated a HunarGah in Quetta prison and the projects to set up HunarGah centres for transgenders and special children are in the pipeline," she added.

She said that in addition to providing clean drinking water, Sarwar Foundation was also providing medical facilities to the people at Sarwar Foundation hospitals in Rajana and Chichawatni.

A state-of-the-art Cardiology Department had also been inaugurated at Sarwar Foundation hospital Rajana.

Both hospitals provide free-of-cost medical facilities to the needy patients including free treatment of Hepatitis, she added.

Perveen Sarwar said that a three-day free medical camp would be organized in Shahkot from September30 to October 2, in which, patients would receive free check-up, medicines and cataract operations.

This is testing time and the philanthropists should come together to help the people in need, she added.

