QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A traditional flag hoisting ceremony will be held in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to mark the 78th Independence Day on Thursday (August 14).

Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan Rozi Khan Bareach will hoist the flag.

Judges, officers and staff members of the High Court of Balochistan will also participate in the ceremony.

The flag hoisting ceremony will be held, August 14 at 9 am in the premises green area of the High Court of Balochistan.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan Rozi Khan Barich will also address at the occasion.