Bibi Pakdaman Urs to begin from May 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The annual Urs of Bibi Pakdaman (Bibi Raasti), the revered mother of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam (RA), will commence on May 1.

The event will witness participation from devotees, political and social figures, as well as prominent religious scholars.

Bibi Pakdaman holds a significant place in Sufi tradition as the mother of the great Sufi saint Shah Rukn-e-Alam (RA), whose shrine is a spiritual landmark in Multan. The Urs is expected to draw large gatherings for homage.