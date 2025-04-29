Open Menu

Bibi Pakdaman Urs To Begin From May 1

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Bibi Pakdaman Urs to begin from May 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The annual Urs of Bibi Pakdaman (Bibi Raasti), the revered mother of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam (RA), will commence on May 1.

The event will witness participation from devotees, political and social figures, as well as prominent religious scholars.

Bibi Pakdaman holds a significant place in Sufi tradition as the mother of the great Sufi saint Shah Rukn-e-Alam (RA), whose shrine is a spiritual landmark in Multan. The Urs is expected to draw large gatherings for homage.

Recent Stories

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

5 minutes ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

10 minutes ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

17 minutes ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

3 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

17 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

17 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan