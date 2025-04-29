Bibi Pakdaman Urs To Begin From May 1
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The annual Urs of Bibi Pakdaman (Bibi Raasti), the revered mother of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam (RA), will commence on May 1.
The event will witness participation from devotees, political and social figures, as well as prominent religious scholars.
Bibi Pakdaman holds a significant place in Sufi tradition as the mother of the great Sufi saint Shah Rukn-e-Alam (RA), whose shrine is a spiritual landmark in Multan. The Urs is expected to draw large gatherings for homage.
Recent Stories
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bibi Pakdaman Urs to begin from May 12 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
MPA concerned over poor sanitation2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses satisfaction over unanimous decisions of CCI12 minutes ago
-
Haripur Wildlife Division faces manpower shortage and operational crisis12 minutes ago
-
DC Dera for relentless efforts in anti-polio drive12 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister chairs workshop on sesame cultivation and value addition12 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney12 minutes ago
-
First Hajj Flight of 2025 departs from Islamabad with 427 Pilgrims22 minutes ago
-
350 wheelchairs distributed to hospitals under PPHI Sindh22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 16 suspects, seize illegal weapons & narcotics22 minutes ago
-
Explosion near DSP Syed Murjan's vehicle, no casualties reported32 minutes ago