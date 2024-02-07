Open Menu

Bilawal, Asif Zardari Condemn Terrorist Incidents In Qila Saifullah, Pishin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist incidents in Qila Saifullah and Pishin areas of Balochistan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist incidents in Qila Saifullah and Pishin areas of Balochistan.

The two leaders sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives in the bomb blasts and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Bilawal said the criminals involved in cowardly acts of terrorism should not be spared and urged Federal and Balochistan governments to arrest them at the earliest.

