Bilawal, Asif Zardari Condemn Terrorist Incidents In Qila Saifullah, Pishin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist incidents in Qila Saifullah and Pishin areas of Balochistan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist incidents in Qila Saifullah and Pishin areas of Balochistan.
The two leaders sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives in the bomb blasts and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Bilawal said the criminals involved in cowardly acts of terrorism should not be spared and urged Federal and Balochistan governments to arrest them at the earliest.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again
Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary
Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements
ECP summons important meeting today
President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office, gets briefing on redre ..
WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final
ECP official asked public to exercise right to vote for strengthening democracy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to vote5 minutes ago
-
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program5 minutes ago
-
IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements5 minutes ago
-
ECP summons important meeting today35 minutes ago
-
President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office, gets briefing on redressal of complaints3 minutes ago
-
ECP official asked public to exercise right to vote for strengthening democracy3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressive impact and accomplishments report50 minutes ago
-
KE PREPARES FOR 2024 ELECTIONS; FULLEST SUPPORT TO BE EXTENDED TO POLLING STATIONS50 minutes ago
-
FDA sports complex to provide pleasant environment for indoor games: DG3 minutes ago
-
Election material distribution process completed1 minute ago
-
IESCO makes arrangements to ensures seamless electricity provision on Election Day1 minute ago
-
LESCO detects 383 power pilferers in 24 hours1 minute ago