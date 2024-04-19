Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Attack, Says Foes Of Pak-Japan Want To Spoil Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a vehicle of foreigners in Karachi.

He said that the beasts involved in the heinous crime will soon be in the grip of the law.

Bilawal lauded the Sindh Police and Security Guards for killing two terrorists in the encounter.

He said the foreigners were our guests, and respecting and protecting guests was the national motto of Pakistanis.

The PPP Chairman said that Pakistan-Japan relations were of great importance and enemies of both countries wanted to spoil relations.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

