Bilawal extends Diwali greeting to Hindu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday extended Diwali greetings to the Hindus all over the world, specially Pakistan's Hindu community, and wished them his best wishes.

In a message, he said that Diwali's festival was a symbol of victory of good over evil.

"We need to understand the message of Diwali, which teaches us that no matter how powerful evil is, its defeat at the hands of unwavering determination and constant struggle is inevitable. The philosophy of Pakistan Peoples Party is also to fight against darkness, injustices and inequality in the country", he added.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had ensured the constitutional guarantee of equal rights for minorities in the 1973 constitution; Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, during her tenure as Prime Minister, established the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the welfare and progress of minorities as well as protection of their rights; and, President Asif Ali Zardari, by declaring the August 11 as a National Day of Minorities, has protected forever the equal rights for minorities promised by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, from being stolen.

He further said that the PPP government in Sindh stood firm with unwavering commitment towards the rights of minorities.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that after the next general elections, the PPP would come into power and its government would take further steps for the development of minorities, protection of their rights, and promotion of inter-faith harmony in the country.

Chairman PPP said that extremism was a darkness for humanity, let's work together to eradicate this darkness from the world and light the lamps of tolerance and brotherhood in our respective societies.

Bilawal Bhutto appealed to the Hindu community of the country to pray for the security, prosperity and glory of Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali.