UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Meets With Newly Elected Office Bearers Of DBA Larkana

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Bilawal meets with newly elected office bearers of DBA Larkana

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening met with newly elected office bearers of District Bar Association (DBA) Larkana and representatives of People's Lawyers Forum here at Bhutto House Nauder (Larkana), on Thursday evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening met with newly elected office bearers of District Bar Association (DBA) Larkana and representatives of People's Lawyers Forum here at Bhutto House Nauder (Larkana), on Thursday evening.

Central President of PPP Women's Wing Ms. Faryal Talpur was present in the meeting. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulates the officer bearers.

On the occasion, Bilawal said that the Lawyer community has fought for democracy in every era.

Later, Bilawal handed over a cheque of Rs 10 million to the DBA President Safdar Ali Ghouri on behalf of Sindh government.

Representatives of Sindh Bar Council Asif Ali Abdul Razzaq Soomro, Inayatullah Moreo and Abdul Hamid Bhargari were present on the occasion.

DBA President Safdar Ali Ghauri, Vice President Kamran Ali Gorar, General Secretary Amanullah Lahar, Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Holio and others were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Faryal Talpur Democracy Lawyers Larkana Abdul Razzaq Pakistan Peoples Party Women Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Countries Did N ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Countries Did Not Assume Obligation to Protec ..

2 minutes ago
 Barracks Regime Declared on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, P ..

Barracks Regime Declared on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border, Parties Negotiating

2 minutes ago
 Oldest guardian of French language dies at 103

Oldest guardian of French language dies at 103

2 minutes ago
 US stocks bounce on strong data, earnings

US stocks bounce on strong data, earnings

2 minutes ago
 India's capital eases curfew as Omicron wave slows ..

India's capital eases curfew as Omicron wave slows

6 minutes ago
 Three Tajik Soldiers Injured After Shooting at Kyr ..

Three Tajik Soldiers Injured After Shooting at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>