Bilawal meets with newly elected office bearers of DBA Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday evening met with newly elected office bearers of District Bar Association (DBA) Larkana and representatives of People's Lawyers Forum here at Bhutto House Nauder (Larkana), on Thursday evening.

Central President of PPP Women's Wing Ms. Faryal Talpur was present in the meeting. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulates the officer bearers.

On the occasion, Bilawal said that the Lawyer community has fought for democracy in every era.

Later, Bilawal handed over a cheque of Rs 10 million to the DBA President Safdar Ali Ghouri on behalf of Sindh government.

Representatives of Sindh Bar Council Asif Ali Abdul Razzaq Soomro, Inayatullah Moreo and Abdul Hamid Bhargari were present on the occasion.

DBA President Safdar Ali Ghauri, Vice President Kamran Ali Gorar, General Secretary Amanullah Lahar, Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Holio and others were present in the meeting.