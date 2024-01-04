(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party announced its preliminary schedule for the 2024 elections campaign on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold more than 30 rallies in various cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. He will conduct rallies in Swabi on January 10, Tandlianwala on January 11, and Faisalabad on January 12.

He will continue his campaign in Bahawalpur on January 13, Nasirabad (Balochistan) on January 14, and Khairpur on the evening of January 14.

On January 15, he will be in Larkana for his election campaign. Further rallies are scheduled for Qamber Shahdadkot on January 16, Sanghar on January 17, and Noshahro Feroze on January 18 in the morning and Mehar, Dadu, in the evening.

On January 19, the campaign would move to Rahim Yar Khan and on January 20 to Kot Addu.

Lahore will host a rally on January 21, Chiniot on January 23, and Sargodha on January 24.

Bilawal will continue his campaign in Lala Musa on January 25, Multan on January 26, and Peshawar on January 27. Rawalpindi will witness a rally on January 28, followed by Kurram on January 29 and Dera Ismail Khan on January 30.

The campaign will conclude with rallies in Malakand on January 31 and Khuzdar on February 1. On February 2, there will be rallies in Kundian, Kot Kashmir, and Shakargarh during the day, and in Jacobabad in the evening.

On February 3, Mirpur Khas will host a rally, February 4 will see a gathering in Hyderabad, and on February 5, Karachi will be the venue for a final rally. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Larkana on February 6, where he will address a gathering.