UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill Introduced In Senate To Increase Seats For Balochistan In National, Provincial Assemblies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:34 PM

Bill introduced in Senate to increase seats for Balochistan in National, Provincial Assemblies

The Senate on Monday witnessed introduction of a private member's bill seeking increase in number of seats for Balochistan in National Assembly from 20 to 37 and from 65 to 80 in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Senate on Monday witnessed introduction of a private member's bill seeking increase in number of seats for Balochistan in National Assembly from 20 to 37 and from 65 to 80 in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan.

The bill the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Articles 51 and 106) was jointly sponsored by 18 Senators hailing from Balcohistan including Sajjad Hussain Turi, Ahmed Khan, Naseebullah Bazai, Sana Jamali, Manzoor Ahmed, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Dr Ashok Kumar, Muhammad Akram, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Kalsoom Perveen, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Gul Bashra and Abida Muhammad Azeem.

The bill was formally moved in the House by Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai and was supported by the Leader of the Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the demand of the lawmakers from Balochistan Assembly was very much genuine and number of seats for Balochistan should be raised in National Assembly and Provincial Assembly of Balochistan.

Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi said that Balochistan was the largest province of the country but number of its current seats in National Assembly and Balochistan Assembly were less.

He said that it became difficult for the contesting candidates to even cover single constituency in 90 days period of canvassing. He also demanded to increase the number of seats for Balochistan in both Houses.

The lawmakers had demanded to increase the number of general seats for Balochistan in National Assembly from 16 to 30 and reserved seats for women from four to seven. The legislative proposal also demanded to increase number of general seats in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from 51 to 64 and number of reserved seats for women from 11 to 13.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Senate Balochistan Provincial Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Usman Khan Women 2019 From Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

4 minutes ago

Meet Afia Amin, who turned her dream of becoming a ..

15 minutes ago

Mogherini Says Counts on von der Leyen to Enhance ..

2 minutes ago

Fire on Boat Off California's Coast Kills 34 Peopl ..

2 minutes ago

SBP to conduct trials at U16 coaching camps

2 minutes ago

Foreign engineering firms keen to work with NESPAK ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.