Bill introduced in Senate to increase seats for Balochistan in National, Provincial Assemblies

The Senate on Monday witnessed introduction of a private member's bill seeking increase in number of seats for Balochistan in National Assembly from 20 to 37 and from 65 to 80 in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan

The bill the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Articles 51 and 106) was jointly sponsored by 18 Senators hailing from Balcohistan including Sajjad Hussain Turi, Ahmed Khan, Naseebullah Bazai, Sana Jamali, Manzoor Ahmed, Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Dr Ashok Kumar, Muhammad Akram, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Kalsoom Perveen, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Gul Bashra and Abida Muhammad Azeem.

The bill was formally moved in the House by Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai and was supported by the Leader of the Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the demand of the lawmakers from Balochistan Assembly was very much genuine and number of seats for Balochistan should be raised in National Assembly and Provincial Assembly of Balochistan.

Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi said that Balochistan was the largest province of the country but number of its current seats in National Assembly and Balochistan Assembly were less.

He said that it became difficult for the contesting candidates to even cover single constituency in 90 days period of canvassing. He also demanded to increase the number of seats for Balochistan in both Houses.

The lawmakers had demanded to increase the number of general seats for Balochistan in National Assembly from 16 to 30 and reserved seats for women from four to seven. The legislative proposal also demanded to increase number of general seats in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from 51 to 64 and number of reserved seats for women from 11 to 13.