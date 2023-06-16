BIPARJOY enfeebles as Cyclonic Storm after pummeling Indian coast over Rann of Kutch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The very severe cyclonic storm (VCSC) BIPARJOY enfeebled after losing its intensity after it emerged as a Cyclonic Storm and had pummeled Indian coastal areas and was lying over Rann of Kutch.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) latest situation report, the VSCS "BIPARJOY" over Rann of Kutch (India) moved further northeastward during the last 3 hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) and now lied near Latitude 23.8°N and Longitude 69.4°E at a distance of 110km south of Badin, 200km southeast of Keti Bandar and 180km southeast of Thatta.

However, the maximum sustained surface winds had also plummeted to 80-100 kilometers per hour (Km/hour) with sea conditions being over Northeast Arabian Sea causing wave height rising at 10-12 feet.

The PMD also Met Office reported that the system (weather pattern) was likely to weaken further into a Depression by today (Friday) evening.

The situation report also indicated possible impacts indicating widespread rain-thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, and Umerkot districts; while, heavy falls in Thatta and Mirpurkhas districts on Friday and Saturday.

It added that dust and thunderstorm-rain with few moderate falls and accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 Km/hour were likely to prevail in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts today (Friday).

The squally winds might cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha or Mud houses) in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts.

The situation report also underscored that storm surge of 2-2.5 meters (6-8 feet) was expected along Keti Bandar and surrounding sea conditions along Sindh-Makran coast that were likely to be rough and very rough (with 2-meter tide).

It also advised the fishermen to not venture into the open sea till the system was over by June 17th.

The Met Office directed all authorities concerned were particularly advised to remain 'ALERT' during the forecast period.