BISE Hyderabad announced HSC Part-II annual examination results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Controller of Examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Friday announced the

results of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II Annual Examinations 2023.

According to the announcement, Wajahat Khan s/o Sadiq Khan of Saifee Collage of Computer Science Latifabad No.2 has secured overall first position in the science general group examination by securing 914 marks out of 1100 marks.

The overall second position in HSC Part-II annual examination has been secured by Wania d/o Abdul Aziz of Govt Nazareth College securing 907 marks while Sandeef Kumar s/o Sarwan Kumar of F.G Degree Collage Hyderabad Cantt stood third with 891 marks.

A total of 1352 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Dadu and Jamshoro districts were appeared in the examinations of the 1198 have been declared pass in all subjects.

In HSC Part-II Pre –Pre-Engineering group annual examination, Maryam Rashid d/o Rashid Hassan of Collage of Excellence for girls Latifabad No.6, Hassan Ahmad s/o Mushtaque Ahmed of Government Boys Degree Collage Kohsar Waleed Ahmad s/o Sajid Ahmed of PakTurk Marraf International school & Collage Isra BRANCH secured first, second and third positions respectively.

In Pre –Medical group Areesha Kamran d/o Kamran Shaikh of Hayat Girls Collage Saddar Hyderabad ,Laiba Nadeem d/o Nadeem of Collage of Excellence for girls Latifabad No.6, Mishal Shaikh d/o Abdul Basit Shaikh of HIAST Collage Latifabad No.2 secured first, second and third positions respectively.

APP/mwq