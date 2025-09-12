BISP, Sindh Government forge partnership to tackle maternal and child malnutrition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) In a major push to combat malnutrition and improve maternal and child health in Sindh, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, met with Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, on Friday to align the Benazir Nashonuma Programme with provincial health initiatives.

The high-level meeting focused on integrating services to address anemia among pregnant and lactating women, expanding access to nutritional supplements, and strengthening population counseling services across the province.

Dr Asim Ijaz, Director General CCT/NSER at BISP, briefed participants on the Gates Foundation’s upcoming initiative aimed at improving healthcare for pregnant and lactating women in partnership with national and provincial stakeholders.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the positive impact of the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which provides conditional cash transfers along with specialized nutritional support to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children under two years of age.

She emphasized the need for closer coordination with provincial health departments to avoid duplication of services and maximize outreach to vulnerable populations.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s commitment to strengthening maternal and child health indicators, especially in rural and underserved areas.

She also stressed the importance of engaging the private sector to complement government efforts in delivering sustainable and effective healthcare services.

Both leaders expressed determination to strengthen collaboration between BISP and the Sindh Health Department for a coordinated and multi-sectoral response to maternal and child health challenges, ensuring that the most vulnerable communities benefit from the combined resources of social protection and public health systems.