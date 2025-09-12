Federal minister visits flood-affected areas in Jalalpur Pirwala

JALALPUR PIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications visited flood-hit areas of Jalalpur Pirwala and reviewed the situation at Gilani Highway’s breaching point.

Officials from National Highways Authority (NHA) briefed him on rescue and relief operations being carried out in the affected regions.

The minister personally inspected the weak breaching point at Gilani embankment, restricting others from moving forward due to safety concerns.

He also visited the temporary tent settlement established at the Government Girls High school.

During the visit, the minister expressed satisfaction over the administration’s efforts in arranging accommodations for flood-affected people.

Later, the minister made a brief stop at Inayatpur embankment before departing.