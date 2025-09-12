Open Menu

Federal Minister Visits Flood-affected Areas In Jalalpur Pirwala

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Federal minister visits flood-affected areas in Jalalpur Pirwala

JALALPUR PIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications visited flood-hit areas of Jalalpur Pirwala and reviewed the situation at Gilani Highway’s breaching point.

Officials from National Highways Authority (NHA) briefed him on rescue and relief operations being carried out in the affected regions.

The minister personally inspected the weak breaching point at Gilani embankment, restricting others from moving forward due to safety concerns.

He also visited the temporary tent settlement established at the Government Girls High school.

During the visit, the minister expressed satisfaction over the administration’s efforts in arranging accommodations for flood-affected people.

Later, the minister made a brief stop at Inayatpur embankment before departing.

Recent Stories

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

1 minute ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

12 minutes ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

13 minutes ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

27 minutes ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

41 minutes ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

57 minutes ago
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

2 hours ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

2 hours ago
 Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan