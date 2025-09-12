Six injured in Mardan firing incident

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Six persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near Shair Dil Colony area of Tahat Bhai, district Mardan,

TV channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, six persons including two women were injured in a firing incident that held in a Jirga meeting at Shair Dil Colony area of Tahat Bhai, Mardan district.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Investigations are underway.