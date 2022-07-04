BISP to have 5,00,000 more beneficiaries from Balochistan: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Ministry for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri said that 500,000 more people from Balochistan province will be included in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) which would cover sixty five to seventy percent of the population.

Addressing a presser here, the federal minister announced to establish more BISP Centers in the province and said. "A total of 25 mobile units will be engaged for execution of BISP operations till the time".

Shazia Marri said that the present government has increased the budgetary allocations for the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division up to Rs. 372.32 billion which is 43.2 percent more than the previous budget, considering the prevailing situation in the country.

She said that BISP has proved as the most successful and strong social protection intervention in the country. The amount of Rs. 364 billion has been allocated for the BISP while Rs. 6 billion will be utilized for the schemes of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Shazia Marri said that around eight million people are getting assistance under the Benazir Kafalat and other schemes which would be increased up to nine million this year and ten million till the next year budget.

She said that around three million children were getting Benazir Educational Stipends which would be increased up to five million soon while the budgetary allocations have been increased from Rs. 20 billion to Rs. 36 billion.

About the Benazir Nashonuma program, Shazia Marri revealed that Nashonuma Centers will be established in all districts of the country this year through the increased allocation of Rs. 21 billion to address the issue of issue of malnutrition amongst the children.

On Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program, she said that so far 92,000 scholarships have been granted under the program while 10,000 additional students will be included in the program with increased allocation amount during this year.

The scholarships were granted to those students having family income of less than Rs. 45000 monthly however the income slab for this scholarship is proposed to be increased up to 80,000 rupees keeping in view the inflation and economic woes.

The minister said that a dynamic registry of BISP will also be prepared that will update the socio-economic status of the BISP beneficiaries. Criticizing the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government for the worse economic situation due to the ineffective policies; Shazia Marri said the coalition government is striving to bring the country out of economic crisis.

For this purpose, the government is compelled to take some difficult decisions to stabilize economy and the Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail is working hard to put the economy on right track.

The former Prime Minister, Imran Khan did nothing for the masses and this country during his four years tenure and is unable to utter a single word about the performance of his government and the scandals associated with his tenure.

She said that the country is passing from a difficult situation and cannot tolerate any anarchy like situation, "Imran Khan is dragging the country into controversies however the Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif is working hard to put the country on right track".

To a question, Shazia Marri said that the previous government had changed the name of BISP into Ehsaas without giving it a legal cover, using it for political point scoring.

To another question, she said that those BISP beneficiaries who were expelled from the program due to the unjustified filters are given a chance to lodge appeal for their right. They are also eligible to apply for the Sasta petrol scheme through sending SMS to 8171.