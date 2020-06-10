Board of Directors of WSSP approves extending services to 10 more UCs

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Wednesday approved extending the services to 10 more union councils of provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The board of Directors (BoD) of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Wednesday approved extending the services to 10 more union councils of provincial metropolis.

The BoD meeting chaired by Haji Mohammad Javed and specially attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash decided that WSSP scope would be extended to 10 more union councils by July 1.

During the meeting, the CM's aide Kamran Bangash appreciated the services and performance of WSSP and said it was role model for other water and sanitation services companies in the province.

He said that WSSP has played an imperative role in making provincial capital clean and providing clean environment to the citizens, adding that WSSP role in services of corona affected patients was also highly laudable.

Earlier, the BoD approved purchase of building for WSSP in Hayatabad, establishment of new zone-e for WSSP and promotion policy. The meeting was attended by BoD members Dr Iqbal Khalil, Tahir Azim and Dr Syed Shah Nasir, Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Deputy Secretary Local Government Yasir Qayum, Deputy Secretary Energy and Power Department Iftikhar, DG Technical Local Government Department Amjad Javed and other high official.