Body found from a canal near village Bhoja

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A body,yet to be identified boy, was found from a canal near village Bhoja.

Police said on Thursday that some passersby spotted a body of 12-year-old boy floating in canal near village Bhoja,Mustafabad Lalyani and informed the concerned police.

The team along with Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot and fished out the body.

The police shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy and started further investigation.