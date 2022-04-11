UrduPoint.com

Body Found In The Area Of Jhang Bazaar Police Station

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 07:29 PM

The body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said some passersby informed the police about the body of a 45-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Lakkar Mandi Chowk Jhang Road.

The rescue team shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while the police started investigationfor its identification.

