Body Found In The Area Of Jhang Bazaar Police Station
Published April 11, 2022 | 07:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station on Monday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said some passersby informed the police about the body of a 45-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Lakkar Mandi Chowk Jhang Road.
The rescue team shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while the police started investigationfor its identification.