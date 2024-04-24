Open Menu

Body To Probe Leakage Of SSC Annual-I Paper Of BISE Malakand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Upon circulation of complaints on social media regarding leakage of papers of SSC Annual-I, Examination-2024 held under BISE Malakand on daily basis, the competent authority Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while taking cognizance of the issue is appointed Saqib Raza Aslam, a grade-20 officer, Commissioner Malakand Division, Malakand as an inquiry officer. He is to investigate the matter and fix responsibility for this misconduct as well as negligence on the part of the those responsible, a notification issued here by Secretary Elementary & Secondary education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is worth mentioning here that complaints related to paper out in the ongoing matriculation examination from Malakand Education board, the provincial government has instructed to conduct an inquiry and recommend action against the persons responsible in this regard.

During the ongoing matriculation examination from the Malakand Education Board, there have been complaints about the paper being shared on social media.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appointed Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza Aslam as inquiry officer.

The inquiry has been directed to review the complaints related to the issue of papers and to determine the persons responsible.

