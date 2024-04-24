Body to probe leakage of SSC Annual-I paper of BISE Malakand

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Upon circulation of complaints on social media regarding leakage of papers of SSC Annual-I, Examination-2024 held under BISE Malakand on daily basis, the competent authority Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while taking cognizance of the issue is appointed Saqib Raza Aslam, a grade-20 officer, Commissioner Malakand Division, Malakand as an inquiry officer. He is to investigate the matter and fix responsibility for this misconduct as well as negligence on the part of the those responsible, a notification issued here by Secretary Elementary & Secondary education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

