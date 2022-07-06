BoG for Lyallpur museum constituted

The new board of governors (BoG) has been constituted for Lyallpur museum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The new board of governors (BoG) has been constituted for Lyallpur museum.

According to a notification issued by the Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab, Dr Amir Sarfraz will be chairman for next three years while Commissioner Faisalabad Division Zahid Hussain will be vice-chairman.

The official members included Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, Director Lyallpur museum Mian Attique Ahmed and non-official members Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan, Vice-Chancellor GC UniversityProf Dr Shahid Kamal, Deputy Director Archaeology Muhammad Hassan, Qamar Zaman,Nagar, Rubina Amjad and Dr Farah Riaz.