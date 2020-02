Book on life and work of Naseem-e-Sahar launched at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :A book on life and work of senior poet, writer, columnist Naseem-e-Sahar by Farzand Ali Sarwar Hashmi was launched under auspices of literary society Sukhanwar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Sunday.

The ceremony was presided over by prominent poet Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar and Jabbar Mirza, Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad and Dr Zahid Hassan Chughtai while Dr Humera Ishfaq and Safdar Qureshi were guest on the occassion.

The ceremony was anchored by Sukhanwar Naveed Malik. Munir Fayyaz, Dr Farhat Abbas, Hafiz Noor Ahmed and Saba Kazmi also threw light on the life and work of Nassem-e-Sahar.