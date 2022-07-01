Boy commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A teenager boy committed suicide in Mansoorabad police limits, here on Friday.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said that Usama, 17, of Multan was living in a rented house in Sabina Town, Faisalabad.

His body was spotted hanging from the ceiling bars by some passersby through a window and Rescue-1122 was informed about it.

A rescue team reached the spot, informed the police and shifted the body to an area hospital.

Further investigation was under way, said police.