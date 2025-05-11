Open Menu

Brick Kiln Worker's Registration With Social Security Begins In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Brick kiln worker's registration with social security begins in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Labour Research and Development Institution has initiated registration of brick kiln workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with social security organizations.

This effort, announced at a conference held on Monday, was a collaborative undertaking with International Labor Organization and Italian Agency for Development.

Speakers at the conference emphasized that government policy and international labour laws mandate registration of brick kiln workers with institutions like EOBI, ESSI, and Workers Welfare board.

The government aims to facilitate the workers' access to free medical treatment, education, and other benefits through this registration process.

Attendees at the conference included Provincial General Secretary Pakistan United Workers Association, Razam Khan, as well as representatives from EOBI, ESSI, ILO, and the Brick Kiln Owners Association.

