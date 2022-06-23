Bugti condoles death of mother of Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former president Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's grandmother.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other members of bereaved family.

"At this hour of grief, we express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs," he said in his condolence message.