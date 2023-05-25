Business community observes Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The business community of Faisalabad observed 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on Thursday to acknowledge the unprecedented sacrifices of those who laid down their lives while protecting the motherland.

Addressing a function at the board room of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq said that history of Pakistan was written with the blood of martyrs,which started from 1947 when more than five million people were butchered while migrating to their new homeland Pakistan.

He said that immediately after it, the Kashmir war started in 1948. "The first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Sarwar Shaheed, also fought this war with unmatched valour," he said and added that he also had links with Faisalabad.

About the September war of 1965, he said the Pak Army gave a befitting response to the aggressors and Indian officers were forced to demand citation for our martyrs because of their gallantry and spirit. He said in the war against terrorism, thousands of Jawans laid down their lives while protecting the fellow Pakistanis. He said everyday, sacrifices are being offered.

He stressed the need to compile a list of martyrs belonging to Faisalabad and provide necessary help to their families in addition to acknowledging their services at the platform of FCCI.

FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad termed martyrs an asset to the nation. He also underlined the status of martyrs in islam and said that Allah Almighty has clearly mentioned that martyrs are alive and He gives them "Rizq" like other living people.

Former FCCI president Engineer Rizwan Ashraf also paid tribute to the martyrs, saying they are always alive in our hearts.

Executive Member Mian Abdul Waheed also eulogised the sacrifices of Pak Army while Dr Sajjad Arshad offered prayers for martyrs in addition to paying tributes to their families. Later President Dr. Khurram Tariq along with SVP Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Shafiq Hussain Shah, Maqsood Akhtar Butt, Haji Abdul Rauf, Manzoor Maqbool, Ayub Aslam Munj, Saif Al Qahar and Tayyab Gilani unfurled the national flag while slogans of Pakistan Paindabad and Pak army Zindabad were also raised.